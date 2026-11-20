Grocery shopping is becoming increasingly expensive for households in Bengaluru, with rising prices of everyday essentials putting pressure on monthly budgets. From milk and rice to pulses, cooking oil and vegetables, consumers are spending more on basic kitchen supplies.

The situation has become particularly concerning as Karnataka recorded food inflation of 12.16% in October, significantly higher than the national average of 8.94%, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on November 12.

With essential commodities becoming costlier across several categories, families are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their grocery expenses without compromising on their regular consumption.