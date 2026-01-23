English

Republic Day getaway: 7 weekend trips from Bangalore

Here are seven-weekend getaway options from Bangalore.

lifestyle Jan 23 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
Mysore

The Mysore Palace and bustling marketplaces make Mysore, 140 km from Bangalore, famous. The Chamundi Hills and Dasara festival are also famous in the city.

Image credits: Getty
Ooty (Udhagamandalam)

Located about 270 Km away, Ooty is a charming hill station in the Nilgiri Hills. Known for its tea gardens, pleasant climate, and scenic landscapes.

Image credits: Pixabay
Hampi

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is around 340 km from Bangalore. The ancient ruins and temples amidst boulders make it a unique and historically significant destination.

Image credits: stockPhoto
Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur, situated approximately 240 km from Bangalore, is known for its coffee plantations, lush hills, and serene environment.

Image credits: Getty
Wayanad

Wayanad, a Kerala hill station 270 km from Bangalore, is beautiful. Its waterfalls, spice farms, and verdant scenery are famous. Trekking and wildlife are available in Wayanad.

Image credits: Kerala Tourism
Sakleshpur

Sakleshpur, 220 km from Bangalore, is a hill station with coffee plantations, trekking paths, and a pleasant temperature. The area is great for a tranquil, nature-focused vacation.

Image credits: Pixabay
Coorg (Kodagu)

Coorg is a lovely hill station 250 km from Bangalore with lush flora, coffee farms, and misty hills. Nature enthusiasts and those seeking peace and quiet will appreciate it.

Image credits: Pixabay

