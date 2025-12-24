Bengaluru Metro Set to Expand to 175 km by 2027: Which Areas Get Metro Next?
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is set to expand from about 96 km to 175 km by December 2027, aiming to improve citywide connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. The phased rollout includes new corridors, suburban extensions and the airport link.
Namma Metro Expansion
Bengaluru’s metro network is set to expand from around 96 km to 175 km by December 2027. The ambitious plan aims to improve citywide connectivity and ease chronic traffic congestion.
Phased Rollout Plan
The expansion will be executed in phases, with 41 km of new metro lines expected to become operational by the end of 2026. Another 38 km, including the crucial airport corridor, is scheduled for completion by December 2027.
New Corridors and Extensions
Upcoming metro extensions will improve connectivity to growing suburbs such as Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi and Nelamangala. Detailed project reports are being prepared to integrate these routes with the existing network.
Phase 3 Developments
Around 100 km of new metro lines are planned under Phase 3, featuring elevated and double-decker corridors. The project is expected to set a national benchmark in urban transit infrastructure.
Yellow Line Impact
The operational Yellow Line has already reduced traffic congestion in areas like Electronic City. Commuter data shows improved travel efficiency and a shift towards public transport.
Urban Mobility Push
Despite construction challenges, the metro expansion reflects Bengaluru’s broader push towards sustainable mobility. The project aims to reduce dependence on road transport and support long-term urban growth.
