Keerthika MV

Keerthika is a storyteller at heart, shaped by the coastal charm of Kasargod and guided by a love for language. With a degree in English Literature and over 2 years of experience in the field of copy editing, she has spent her career crafting narratives that inform, inspire, and connect—be it breaking news or brand campaigns. She thrives in the space where words hold power, meaning, and emotion. When she's not writing, you’ll find her on a trail, somewhere new, lost in a book, bingeing K-dramas, watching cinema, or trying to rescue a furry friend in need.