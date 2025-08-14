- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Independence Day Flower Show 2025: History, Theme, Timings And Significance
Bengaluru Independence Day Flower Show 2025: History, Theme, Timings And Significance
Discover the Bengaluru Independence Day Flower Show 2025 at Lalbagh, featuring a tribute to Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna. Learn about its history, theme, timings, and cultural importance in Karnataka’s heritage.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
History Of The Flower Show
The Lalbagh Independence Day Flower Show is one of Bengaluru’s most celebrated cultural traditions, tracing its origins back to 1912 when it was started by the Mysore Horticultural Society. Initially aimed at showcasing rare plants and encouraging horticulture, it has grown into a grand biannual event held during Republic Day and Independence Day. Over the decades, the show has paid tribute to national leaders, historical figures, and cultural heritage through elaborate floral installations.
5 Key Milestones In Flower Show History
- 1912 – First Edition: Organised by the Mysore Horticultural Society at Lalbagh Glass House.
- Post-Independence Era: Flower shows began marking national events and leaders.
- 1980s – Floral Tributes: Introduction of life-size floral replicas of monuments and icons.
- 2010s – Thematic Expansion: Inclusion of eco-awareness and environmental themes.
- 2020s – Digital Promotion: Live streaming and global virtual participation during pandemic years.
Timings For 2025 Independence Day Flower Show
- Dates: August 9 – August 18, 2025
- Venue: Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Glass House, Bengaluru
- Visiting Hours: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily
- Entry Fee: ₹30 (Weekdays), ₹50 (Weekends & Public Holidays)
This Year’s Theme
The 2025 Independence Day Flower Show pays tribute to Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna, Karnataka’s legendary freedom fighters. Floral sculptures depicting scenes from their lives will be the main highlight, alongside rare exotic flower displays from across India and abroad.
Importance Of The Flower Show
- Cultural Heritage: Preserves Bengaluru’s horticultural and artistic traditions.
- Tourism Boost: Attracts lakhs of visitors from across the country and abroad.
- Educational Value: Teaches botany, floriculture, and environmental awareness.
- Tribute To Icons: Uses flowers as a medium to honour freedom fighters and leaders.
- Community Engagement: Brings together gardeners, artists, and citizens in celebration.