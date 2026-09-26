Bengaluru traffic chaos spilled onto the railway tracks at Chikkabanavara, where cars and two-wheelers blocked the railway gate as a train approached. The loco pilot stopped the train, which waited nearly 15 minutes until the tracks were cleared.

Traffic jams on regular roads are common in Bengaluru, but an unusual and dangerous incident recently brought traffic chaos onto the railway tracks. Commuters drove their cars and two-wheelers onto the tracks at the Chikkabanavara railway gate, preventing railway staff from closing the crossing. The situation forced an approaching train to stop and wait for nearly 15 minutes before the tracks were cleared.

The incident has sparked concern over reckless driving and the serious risks posed by motorists attempting to cross the railway tracks despite an approaching train.

How The Incident Happened

A train was approaching the Chikkabanavara railway crossing in Bengaluru when railway staff began closing the gate. However, several motorists appeared to be in a hurry and continued moving through the crossing.

Cars and two-wheelers entered the railway tracks in a long queue, preventing railway staff from closing the gate properly.

The loco pilot of the approaching train noticed the vehicles on the tracks and immediately brought the train to a halt. He then continuously sounded the train's horn, signalling the motorists to move away and clear the tracks.

However, the heavy traffic made it difficult for the motorists to move their vehicles out of the way. As a result, the loco pilot had to wait at the same spot for nearly 15 minutes until the tracks were finally cleared.

The train resumed its journey only after the vehicles had moved away from the railway tracks. The incident has drawn criticism from the public, with commuters expressing concern over the risks involved in such reckless behaviour.

The incident also highlights the dangers of attempting to cross a railway gate while it is being closed and the potential consequences of obstructing railway tracks.