Father of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, found dead at a homestay near Guwahati, demands exemplary punishment for the accused. Police arrested Ashik Ali, who is under custody as the investigation into her death is underway.

Father demands exemplary punishment

Deepjyoti Thakuria, father of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, who was found dead at a homestay near Azara, demanded exemplary punishment for the accused on Saturday. "I want justice. I demand that the government take stern action against the culprit. What my child faced, the culprit should face a similar situation," he said.

Nimisha Thakuria was found unconscious at a homestay near Azara, on the outskirts of Guwahati and later declared brought dead at a hospital, police said. Following that, a postmortem examination was conducted at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

Accused arrested, investigation underway

A senior police official of the Guwahati City Police Commissionerate said that the accused person, identified as Ashik Ali, was caught and that the investigation is underway. According to the reports, the deceased student went out with a friend, and they allegedly stayed at a homestay near Azara.

Bolin Deori, DCP (West), said that three youths admitted Nimisha Thakuria at Azara Primary Health Centre early Saturday morning, and later she was referred to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). "At GMCH, doctors declared her brought dead. We caught the accused person, and he is now under police custody, and investigation is underway. According to Ashik Ali, she hanged herself in a ceiling fan, and we will investigate whether it is true or false," Bolin Deori said.

Locals stage protest

Locals of the Dharapur area and students on Saturday staged a protest in the Dharapur area and demanded that the authorities take stern action against the accused person. They blocked NH-17, demanding a probe into the incident. (ANI)