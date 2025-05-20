- Home
A scathing open letter from a frustrated Bengaluru resident calling out government apathy and infrastructure failure after the city was paralyzed by heavy rains.
Dear Netas, Bureaucrats & Urban Planners (if any still exist)
Another year, another flood. Another photo op. Another round of pathetic excuses, crocodile tears, and disaster tourism by leaders who treat Bengaluru like their personal Monopoly board. But this time, something snapped. Because this isn’t just water—it’s the collective filth of governance failure choking our throats, seeping into our homes, killing our people.
Let me be blunt!
You have turned India’s tech capital into a swamp. A city that powers billion-dollar businesses, that shelters innovation and ambition, now looks like Venice—if Venice had potholes, floating garbage, submerged buses and collapsing walls. People died. Thousands were stranded in knee-deep water. Elderly residents were evacuated on tractors. BMTC passengers had to jump out of windows to escape drowning buses. Is this your vision of India's ‘Silicon Valley’?
Don’t tell me about “unprecedented rains” and “climate change”
Spare us the copy-paste statements from your PR desks. We’ve heard it all before. Every time the skies open, the city shuts down. Why? Because stormwater drains are choked, lakes are encroached, roads are joke-worthy, and your will to fix them is non-existent.
Let’s talk numbers since you seem to love them in speeches
Rs 20,000 crore+ pumped into “revamping” infrastructure. 197 km of drains apparently built. And yet, in 2025, we still need rubber boats to reach office. Silk Board remains a watery hellhole. Cubbon Park’s fallen trees tell tales of your negligence. Layouts flood every time there is a downpour. Is this your legacy? Is this what crores have bought us?
'Rain is controlled by nature, we are controlling the controllables'
What exactly are those controllables? Ministers' Twitter account? Press conferences? Because clearly not waterlogging, not disaster readiness, not urban planning.
State Govt calls it “a matter of sorrow”
Really? That’s it? A woman is crushed to death, thousands are displaced, the city gasps for breath, and all we get is sorrow? We need accountability, not condolences. Bengaluru isn’t your canvas for hollow sympathy—it’s our home.
And to the BBMP, BDA, BWSSB...
Our ever-blundering municipal bodies, you are a joke that stopped being funny years ago. You were instructed to clear drains multiple times. Why are they still filled with silt? Why is desilting work “ongoing” every single year and yet never done? You don’t need more time. You need competence and a spine.
This isn’t just nature’s fury—it’s man-made hell
It’s decades of corruption, cover-ups and criminal apathy finally bubbling up with every drop of rain. And we’re done being silent.
We are DONE!
We’re done tolerating the rot.
We’re done adjusting to dysfunction.
We’re done letting our city drown while you wade through it for photo ops.
Here’s your reality check...
Bengaluru is bleeding. Not just from the skies, but from your betrayal.
Start fixing it. Or get out of the way.
Angrily,
A Fed-Up Bengalurean
(One of the millions you've failed)