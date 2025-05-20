Bengaluru, despite having the highest road tax in India and increased fines for outer-state vehicles, faces severe flooding and waterlogging even after light rains. Residents demand urgent action to address the city’s failing infrastructure.

Bengaluru: After just one spell of pre-monsoon rain, India’s Silicon Valley found itself submerged, not in data, but in drain water. As waterlogged streets, flooded homes, submerged metro stations, and stranded commuters became the city’s new reality. Bengaluru’s residents erupted in outrage, taking to social media to question the government’s infrastructure priorities and the return on their taxes.

With 132 mm of rain recorded in a single day, the city’s already battered roads and choked drains gave way, unleashing chaos across residential and commercial areas. But what added to the storm was not just the rain; it was the citizens’ fury over government apathy.

Citizens demand answers as ‘Waterway Tax’ mocks Bengaluru’s failing infrastructure

One user sarcastically suggested the introduction of a ‘Waterway Tax’, given the Venice-like conditions, though without the charm or gondolas. The sentiment captures a growing public outrage. The citizens are questioning where their tax money is going as basic infrastructure continues to fail with every spell of rain.

High road tax but Bengaluru floods easily

Bengaluru residents pay the highest road tax in the country, and fines for outer-state vehicles are increasing, but all this seems pointless when the city’s roads flood so easily. Even a light shower causes severe waterlogging, leading to numerous vehicle breakdowns within the first hour of rain. The city’s failing infrastructure is a growing concern, and people are demanding answers and urgent action to fix the worsening situation.

Children and commuters suffer

From school campuses to hospitals, the floods disrupted daily life. One viral post showed the Balagere-Vibgyor School area submerged, prompting concerns over student safety.

“There is a school in the area. Kids and youth are seeing this. Will they ever want to live here when they grow up?”

'We need answers, not ads'

Anger was also directed at the Karnataka government’s spending priorities, with many alleging that taxpayer money is being diverted to political ads and welfare schemes while the city drowns in negligence.

Constant digging worsens Bengaluru’s roads

The city remains constantly torn up with frequent pipeline work that disrupts daily life but fails to provide effective drainage. Roads are often so damaged that driving or walking is difficult. Despite this, Bengaluru charges the highest road tax in India, an irony not lost on frustrated residents, who say the city’s infrastructure is worse than many Tier-3 towns, a user remarked.

User warns Bengaluru risks becoming the next Jakarta

Many users warned that if Bengaluru’s infrastructure issues aren’t addressed, the city could face the same fate as Jakarta, sinking under poor planning and unchecked construction. They criticised officials for ignoring the bigger picture while approving projects and blamed the Karnataka government for corruption and misplaced priorities, spending more on freebies than on real improvements. One user expressed frustration, saying, “I pay my taxes and don’t use any freebies, but the least I expect is a city that doesn’t collapse at the first rains, even before the monsoon begins.”

Severe flooding disrupts key Bengaluru areas

Areas near Jayadeva Hospital and Hosur Road near Chandapura faced severe waterlogging during the recent downpour. Residents highlight that poor management extends beyond BBMP limits, with highways around Bengaluru also showing zero preparedness for the monsoon. The situation underscores ongoing infrastructure challenges that continue to disrupt daily life.

Neglected lakes worsen Bengaluru’s flooding crisis

Bellandur and Varthur lakes, crucial for managing the city’s water, have been left untreated for over two years. Instead of desilting these vital reservoirs, critics accuse the government of priortising personal gain, worsening the flooding during heavy rains.

Cyber capitals exposed by monsoon floods

One user compares Bengaluru’s flooding to Gurgaon rains, saying a single heavy rain exposes the infrastructure weaknesses of all these cyber capitals.

Brand Bengaluru turns ‘Bengaluru Beach’

Some users also sarcastically referred to Bengaluru’s floods as 'Bengaluru Beach', mocking the city’s frequent waterlogging.