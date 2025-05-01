7 states with the highest number of Kannada speakers
Do you know which states besides Karnataka have the most Kannada speakers?
Where is Kannada spoken outside Karnataka?
Is Kannada spoken only in Karnataka? Absolutely not. These 6 states neighbouring Karnataka also have a significant number of Kannada speakers. Which are these states? Let’s take a look at how many people speak Kannada in each of them.
Gujarat
Based on the number of Kannada speakers, Gujarat ranks 7th. A total of 18,033 people speak Kannada in the state.
Goa
Goa ranks 6th among the states with the highest number of Kannada speakers. Approximately 67,923 people speak Kannada in this small state.
Kerala
Kerala ranks 5th in terms of Kannada-speaking population. In Kasaragod, which borders Karnataka, the highest number of people speak Kannada. Overall, a total of 86,995 people in Kerala speak the language.
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh ranks 4th in terms of Kannada-speaking population, with 5,34,144 people speaking the language.
Maharashtra
Since Maharashtra shares a border with Karnataka, the number of Kannada speakers here is quite high. It ranks as the 3rd largest Kannada-speaking state, with a total of 10,00,463 people speaking the language.
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu ranks 2nd in the number of Kannada speakers, with approximately 12,86,175 people speaking the language. Many Kannadigas live among the predominantly Tamil-speaking population.
Karnataka
Karnataka naturally ranks first. Do you know how many people speak Kannada in our state? More than 4 crore people speak Kannada here.