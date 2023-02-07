ISL 2022-23: Resolute Odisha FC holds FC Goa to a draw; keeps playoff prospects alive

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 19 began on Monday, with Odisha FC taking on FC Goa. It was a competitive encounter, and the two sides settled for a draw but kept their prospects of making it to the playoff alive.

Image credit: FSDL

Odisha FC (OFC) sealed a 1-1 draw against FC Goa (FCG) at the Kalinga Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, despite being a man down for the game's final quarter. Opening-half goals from Noah Sadaoui and Diego Mauricio had set up a big second half for a couple of playoff contenders, who will, nonetheless, likely be happy with the result that didn't damage either of their prospects. Goa was off to the ideal start when Sadaoui put it ahead in the second minute. Alvaro Vazquez picked up the ball in midfield as OFC was looking to push forward and found Sadaoui with a through ball on the left of the box. OFC's defence was spread out and tracking back, as the striker found time to compose himself and drive the ball past Amrinder's left hand.

Image credit: FSDL

OFC did create better chances, often from the left, with Isak Ralte being its outlet. Goa defended narrowly and in numbers for most of the half, offering very little for the hosts to breach until Ralte was fouled a few yards outside the box towards the end. Mauricio came ahead to take the resulting free-kick and pummelled a curler that was too much for Dheeraj Singh bounding to his right. Goa nearly went back into the lead before the half ended, with Sadaoui and Vazquez reversing roles on this occasion. Sadaoui's cross from the left found the striker, who had bested his marker but got his glancing header just wide. The two combined in an electric, end-to-end football early in the ensuing half.

Image credit: FSDL

Sadaoui played Vazquez through, who found the back of the net before the flag was raised for offside. In the following minute, Nandhakumar Sekar put in a correctly weighted cross that found Saul Crespo's rugged header, only for Dheeraj to lunge to his right and rescue. From there, Goa managed to get the ball out to Sadaoui, whose long shot was directly at the keeper. This game pace temporarily stopped as OFC was forced to slow things down in the 67th when left-back Sahil Panwar picked up a second yellow for a challenge from behind. With no significant attacking push coming from Goa, the home side made a spate of positive-minded substitutions in the 81st, shortly after Amrinder had made a required rescue, as Hernan Santana's shot came through a congested penalty box.

Image credit: FSDL