ISL 2022-23: Iker Guarrotxena's hat-trick allows FC Goa to sink East Bengal 4-2

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 17 continued on Thursday as FC Goa hosted East Bengal. Despite competition from the visitors, the hosts marched through with a 4-2 win, thanks to a hat-trick from Iker Guarrotxena.

Iker Guarrotxena netted a hat-trick inside the opening quarter, the fastest of this season, to lift FC Goa (FCG) into third place in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) standings after a 4-2 victory over East Bengal (EBFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday. The 12-minute salvo from Guarrotxena took his goal tally for the season into double figures and moved the Spaniard to the top of the goalscoring charts. The result also struck a blow to EBFC’s playoff hopes, and it now finds itself ten points off sixth place with five games to go. The Gaurs made no changes to their line-up from the previous fixture, as head coach Carlos Pena only changed the formation from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-1-2-3. The Torch Bearers made three changes, including Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Sumeet Passi in the starting XI.

The slight tweak in formation added more attacking prowess to a Goa side eager to pull clear of the vulnerable playoff spots. It did not take long to see Pena’s gamble work as the hosts had a commanding 3-0 lead after just 23 minutes. It all began in the 11th when Devendra Murgaonkar slid a through ball into the box from the right to Noah Sadaoui. Under pressure from Passi, the winger poked it into the path of Guarrotxena, who tapped it in from close range. CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

Ten minutes later, Guarrotxena doubled his tally with a spectacular diving header. This time, the attack started from the left flank as Sadaoui whipped a pin-point delivery into the box, and Guarrotxena’s glancing header bounced off the far post and landed inside the goal. The Spaniard finished his hat-trick just a couple of minutes later. Brandon Fernandes’ corner was headed away from the target by Fares Arnout before Sanson Pereira headed it back into the box. The EBFC defence was detected on the wrong foot, with Guarrotxena lifting the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Seven minutes into the second half, Lalchungnunga fouled Brandon near the edge of the box. Edu Bedia and Brandon stood over the free-kick before the latter curled it in at the far post to increase Goa’s benefit. The visitors scaled a concise challenge when an unmarked Suhair VP nodded in Mahesh Singh’s cross from close range in the 59th, and Sarthak Golui brought the debt down to two in the 66th with another header. ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - Mumbai City to continue hunting for more records against Jamshedpur FC

