This trend is now reaching India, with some government and private hospitals adopting the practice. It's a bit like our own tradition of massaging babies with oil and letting them rest in the gentle morning sun, isn't it? That's also a form of sun therapy. Now, hospitals are using it for seriously ill patients too. **Important Warning:** Doctors give this therapy only for a few minutes in mild morning or evening sunlight, under strict supervision. It is never done in the harsh afternoon sun, and you should never try it for a sick person without a doctor's approval.

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