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Sun Therapy: Healing ICU Patients with Sunlight? UK Hospital’s Unique Approach Explained!
A UK hospital gave 'sun therapy' to a woman who was in the ICU. But what exactly is this sunlight treatment? We break down how this old-school method is making a comeback.
Sunlight Therapy in Europe
What is Sunlight Therapy?
This method was originally called ‘Heliotherapy’. Now, European hospitals are bringing it back in a big way. They are changing their building designs to include large windows, open balconies, and terraces, creating special 'Sunlight Zones'. They bring even very weak patients, sometimes with their beds or wheelchairs, to these spots for a set amount of time. Doctors report that patients show surprisingly fast recovery when exposed to the open air and sun.
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Sunlight Therapy Spreads to India
This trend is now reaching India, with some government and private hospitals adopting the practice. It's a bit like our own tradition of massaging babies with oil and letting them rest in the gentle morning sun, isn't it? That's also a form of sun therapy. Now, hospitals are using it for seriously ill patients too. **Important Warning:** Doctors give this therapy only for a few minutes in mild morning or evening sunlight, under strict supervision. It is never done in the harsh afternoon sun, and you should never try it for a sick person without a doctor's approval.
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