Image Credit : Getty

For Arsenal fans, the No.14 shirt carries more than fabric and font. It carries the ghost of Thierry Henry gliding past defenders, that open-body finish into the far corner, and the calm, finger-pointed celebration that became a symbol of swagger and supremacy.

Henry wasn’t just Arsenal’s top scorer — he was the essence of what made them feared, elegant, and electrifying. Since his departure, no one has managed to truly own that number. A few have tried. None succeeded.

Now, Gyokeres steps into that space — not to imitate, but to redefine it.