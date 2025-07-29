Image Credit : Getty

There’s added significance to Gyokeres’ new shirt number. While his first choice was No.9, already taken by Gabriel Jesus, he opted for the iconic No.14 — the same number worn by Arsenal’s all‑time leading scorer, Thierry Henry.

To celebrate his signing, Arsenal offered free printing of Gyokeres’ name and number on any new season shirt — a perk that normally costs 16 pounds. The demand was so intense that the club’s online store briefly crashed. The giveaway runs until Thursday, and sales are expected to keep climbing as figures from all outlets, including those without the promotion, are finalised.

Before Gyokeres’ arrival, names like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard dominated Arsenal shirt sales. Youngster Myles Lewis‑Skelly also drew attention, partly thanks to his No.49, a nod to the club’s Invincibles era. But the Swedish striker has now reportedly outstripped them all.