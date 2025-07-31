Image Credit : Getty

In an interview with CNN (h/t SPORT), Laporta took a moment to draw a line between past and present, offering insight into the budding comparisons fans and pundits can’t seem to avoid.

“Lamine is Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi was Lionel Messi,” said the president, emphasising the need to recognise Lamine for who he is, not who he isn’t.

Still, the similarities are hard to ignore. Both products of La Masia, both prodigies who broke into the first team as teenagers, both capable of moments that defy logic. And yet, Laporta wants people to understand that this is a new chapter.

“Messi has been the best player in the world, and Lamine, I think that in today’s situation, he is the best in the world. I think we’ll see, we’ll see.”

It’s not just a passing compliment. Coming from Laporta—the man who oversaw Messi’s golden era at Barcelona—this is weighty praise.