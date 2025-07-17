Image Credit : Getty

Riquelme-Ronaldinho

Juan Román Riquelme took over after Rivaldo left in 2002, but the Argentine's heroics were not prolific as the man to follow, Ronaldinho. The Brazilian's time at Catalonia was legendary and maybe became the best no.10 in the club's history till then. It wasn't just the numbers, but the magic he brought in his play that made his stint special. After five years, the iconic shirt was handed over to the greatest to ever wear it.