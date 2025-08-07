Image Credit : Getty

Starting the preseason with three wins out of three was an ideal kickoff for Hansi Flick’s second season as Barcelona’s manager. Fresh off a historic domestic treble last year, the expectations on the Blaugrana are higher than ever. This season demands not just consistency but greater boldness—from both the players on the pitch and Flick’s approach on the sidelines.

Flick didn’t hesitate to experiment during preseason matches, offering opportunities to promising youngsters and tinkering with lineups to unearth the perfect chemistry. While the tour ended on a positive note, several crucial decisions await the coach as the La Liga campaign looms.

Here are five key challenges Flick must tackle before the season opener: