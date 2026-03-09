- Home
Many young people in West Bengal are still waiting for the ₹1500 promised under the Yuva Sathi scheme. We break down why the money is delayed, who is getting it first, and the common mistakes that could get your application rejected.
West Bengal's new 'Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme' has got everyone talking, but many are confused about the payment. CM Mamata Banerjee announced payments would start from March 7, and while some got the money, a huge number of applicants are still waiting for their first ₹1500 installment.
Sources say the main reason for the delay is the sheer number of applicants—between 84 lakh and 1 crore people! Verifying so many applications takes a lot of time. People who applied online are getting their details checked faster because their data is already on the system.
But what about those who submitted physical forms at Duare Sarkar camps? Data entry operators are manually typing their details into the system. This offline process is much slower, which is why their payments are taking longer to come through.
Our investigation shows that people with perfect online applications and Aadhaar-linked bank accounts (for DBT) are getting paid first. The government is sending out the money in batches as soon as they finish verifying each set of documents.
Sources tell us there are clear reasons why some applications are getting rejected or are pending. First, if you are already getting money from schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, or Yuvashree, you won't be eligible for this new one.
Other big reasons for rejection include: your age not being between 21 and 40 by April 1, 2026; uploading a wrong voter card photo or your name not being on the voter list; and your bank account not being linked to your mobile number or Aadhaar for direct benefit transfer.
You can check your application status on the official portal, yubasathi.wb.gov.in, using your application or mobile number. If you face any issues, call the helpdesk at 6292248888. Officials say you just need to be patient, as all eligible applicants will definitely get their money.
