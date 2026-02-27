Applied for Yuva Sathi? Here's How to Check Your Status Online in West Bengal
The West Bengal government has started the Yuva Sathi scheme for young people between 21 and 40 years. They will get ₹1500 every month. If you've applied, you can now check your application status online right from your home.
Image Credit : AI
West Bengal
The Mamata government has launched many schemes in the state, one after another. The list includes Briddha Bhata, Bidhoba Bhata, Kanyashree, Yuvashree, and Lakshmir Bhandar. People get financial help every month through these schemes, with amounts ranging from ₹1000 to ₹2000.
Image Credit : Getty
Yuva Sathi
The Yuva Sathi scheme is the latest addition to this list. This scheme is for the state's young men aged between 21 and 40. Under this scheme, they will get ₹1500 in their bank accounts every month. The Mamata government recently announced this new allowance.
Image Credit : AI
Yuva Sathi Scheme
Camps were set up in different areas to make sure the Yuva Sathi forms reached everyone. Many people collected forms from there, while many others applied online. Now, the big question is: has your application been accepted?
Image Credit : ANI
Yuva Sathi Updates
So you've filled the form online, but how do you know if it's been accepted? Now you can find out right from your home. Here's how to check your application status. If your application is not accepted, you can contact your nearest government office.
Image Credit : Social Media
Yuva Sathi Portal
First, go to the official Yuva Sathi portal. On the homepage, click on the 'Check Status' option. Then, enter the number you provided during the application process and fill in the captcha code correctly.
Image Credit : Getty
Yuva Sathi: How To Check Online Status
Now, click on 'Get OTP'. Once you receive the One-Time Password on your registered mobile number, enter it and click 'Verify Pin'. If your application was submitted correctly, your application or registration number will show up on the screen. You can also view or print your submitted form.
Image Credit : Getty
Yuva Sathi Scheme
This Yuva Sathi scheme will provide ₹1500 per month. The government has launched this project to help educated youth, aged 21 to 40 who have passed Madhyamik or an equivalent exam, move towards employment.
Image Credit : Getty
Yuva Sathi Forms
To distribute the Yuva Sathi forms, the government set up camps in 294 centres across the state from February 15 to February 26. Reports suggest that the money from the Yuva Sathi scheme will be disbursed before the elections.
