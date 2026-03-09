INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, protested in Parliament over the West Asia conflict, demanding a discussion. The opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha after EAM S Jaishankar made a statement without allowing questions.

INDIA Bloc Protests Over West Asia Conflict, Walks Out

INDIA bloc MPs on Monday protested at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against the Centre over the West Asia conflict.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were also among the MPs protesting outside Parliament. The leaders held a banner reading, "Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership- no silence."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh justified the walk-out by the opposition benches saying, "As expected the External Affairs Minister made a suo moto statement on the situation in the Rajya Sabha on which no questions can be asked or clarifications sought. The entire Opposition wanted an immediate discussion on the West Asian situation. This was denied and hence the Opposition walkout after protests."

EAM Jaishankar Briefs Parliament on Government's Response

This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, while the Opposition demanded a discussion to question the Centre.

Addressing the Upper House of Parliament amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Jaishankar stated that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses."

Jaishankar noted that the government had pre-emptively voiced its apprehensions regarding the regional volatility. "Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he said.

Kharge Raises Concerns Over India's Energy Security

Ahead of the statement, Mallikarjun Kharge had demanded a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha on India's energy security amid the West Asia conflict.

Noting the hike in cooking gas prices, Kharge said that the conflict has impacted India's energy security and image of the country. "I want to seeks short duration discussion on emerging challenges to India's energy security. The conflict is not limited to West Asia; it has now impacted India's energy security and image of the country. The result of this conflict will also impact our economic stability," Kharge said.

Conflict Background

The development comes in the wake of the war, which erupted on February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several core members of the ruling group. The situation has since escalated, with fresh attacks reported over the weekend on oil depots and water desalination plants.

Suspended MPs Also Protest

Earlier today, suspended MPs also protested in the Parliament premises, carrying a banner that read, "Silencing the opposition is equal to killing democracy."