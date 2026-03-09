Union Minister JP Nadda hit out at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha for sloganeering during EAM S Jaishankar's speech on the West Asia conflict. He accused them of seeking 'anarchy' for political benefit rather than engaging in a debate.

Nadda Condemns Opposition's 'Irresponsible Behaviour'

Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday condemned Opposition's sloganeering during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on West Asia Conflict, stating that the Opposition is only interested in "erupting anarchy" rather than having a debate. Accusing the Opposition of "doing politics for their benefits", Nadda said they will never succeed in it.

"With great sadness, I am saying that the Opposition's behaviour is very irresponsible and also condemnable. They have no interest in the country or debate but only in erupting anarchy," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha. "They have no interest in Viksit Bharat, progress of the country, their interest is only in politics of their benefit, in which they will never succeed," he added.

Jaishankar Briefs Rajya Sabha on West Asia Conflict

Jaishankar, in his remarks, stated that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses." This comes in the wake of the war, which erupted on February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several core members of the ruling group. The situation has since escalated, with fresh attacks reported over the weekend on oil depots and water desalination plants.

India Reiterates Call for Diplomacy

Jaishankar noted that the government had pre-emptively voiced its apprehensions regarding the regional volatility. "Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he said.

Highlighting the gravity of the conflict, the minister confirmed that India had officially expressed concern over the war on February 28, 2026. He reiterated the call for "dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions in the regions," while drawing attention to the mounting casualties and the collapse of the Iranian leadership.

Despite the internal disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the External Affairs Minister maintained that the Indian government remains committed to a peaceful resolution, insisting that "dialogue and diplomacy are the ways forward for all sides to de-escalate."

Opposition Demands Debate Under Rule 176

Opposition members continued to raise slogans demanding a full-fledged debate under Rule 176 on energy security and diaspora safety. (ANI)