Year Ender 2025: India from Above; Drone Images That Defined The Year
India from Above in 2025 reveals a nation transformed through drone lenses — from Bengaluru’s skylines to dazzling Mysuru Dasara light shows. Aerial views capture huge religious gatherings, climate-driven weather impacts, and the Maha Kumbh’s mela.
Sky High Innovation
A breathtaking aerial view captures India’s vast urban sprawl and changing skylines in 2025. Aerial view of sprawling cityscapes and landscapes captured by drones across Bengaluru.
Festival In The Sky
Millions seen from above, as drone shots reveal the sheer scale of religious gatherings and festivals. Mesmerising drone light shows at Mysuru Dasara 2025, painting the night with coordinated aerial formations.
Aerial Survey
This image shows the impact of extreme weather on cities, rivers and coastlines. Drone footage capturing the scale of chilly winters due to major weather events.
Maha Kumbh Mela
Skies come alive, with drone visuals showcasing illuminated monuments and mega events. Birds-eye view of the Maha Kumbh Mela crowds at Triveni Sangam — a testament to India’s cultural vibrancy.
Environmental Watch
India’s contrasts from the air — dense cities, winding highways and quiet rural landscapes in a single frame. Aerial images showing changes in agricultural and eco-zones, highlighting both human activity and natural beauty.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.