Year Ender 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to hosting G20 Summit - Top 7 standout moments for India

    2023 was a year of big news events for India. This year, India entered the elite space club with the success of its mission to the moon, and grabbed the international spotlight by successfully organising the G20 summit. As the year draws to an end and we get ready to go into 2024, here is a look at the 2023 events that made big headlines for the country.

    article_image1

    article_image2

    Chandrayaan-3

    With the successful conclusion of the Chandrayaan-3 project, in which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully landed the project's Vikram Lander on the Moon's unexplored south pole, Indian space science achieved new heights. India achieved this feat, becoming the first nation to set foot on the south pole and just the fourth country to set foot on the Moon. 
     

    article_image3

    Uttarkashi tunnel rescue:

    Future generations will remember the account of the heroic rescue operations that turned the lives of 41 people around. The story of the labourers who were trapped under a collapsed tunnel for 17 days is one of tenacity and unwavering optimism. On November 12, 2023, a portion of the Silkyara Bend–Barkot tunnel, which was intended to link National Highway 134 in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, collapsed.

    Rescue efforts were started right after, but despite using all available cutting-edge technologies, they repeatedly failed. After 10 days, the rescuers made their first real progress when they were able to establish communication with the trapped workers via a conduit. 

    article_image4

    New Parliament inauguration: 

    In 2023, India's parliamentary history saw a permanent transformation with the inauguration of a new building for Parliament, replacing the British-built House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a new parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, 2023, as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project in India.

    The government's decision to designate the sacred stick, known as the "Sengol," as the Amrit Kaal's national emblem garnered attention. While carrying out Hindu rites, Adheenam (Priests) placed the Sengol next to the Speaker's chair in the House.
     

    article_image5

    India hosted G20 Summit

    India achieved a milestone by successfully organising the G20 summit in New Delhi. Leading international figures praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's "historic success" following the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by all parties. During the meeting, India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all the delegates. The summit was formally started on December 1, 2022.

    article_image6

    Formation of INDIA bloc

    Up to 28 parties decided to come together during a meeting in Bengaluru in July in order to challenge the BJP in the general election that is scheduled for next year. The alliance, led by the Congress, named itself Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. The alliance has held three meetings so far, and the allies have tried to project a united front. 

    article_image7

    Odisha train accident

    On June 2, as many as 296 people were killed in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore district when 22 compartments of Coromandel Express derailed after a collision with a stationery goods train.

    Three of the overturned coaches were hurled into the nearby tracks, colliding with many Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express compartments. The Railways, who came under heavy fire for the accident, claimed that a signalling mistake was the cause.

    article_image8

    Atiq Ahmed killed on camera

    Jailed gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmed made headlines in February after the daylight murder of Umesh Pal; Pal was a witness in a former MLA's murder case, in which Ahmed was an accused.

    On April 15, as Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were being driven under police protection for a medical examination, three individuals acting as journalists opened fire on them, instantly murdering them. After the terrifying episode was seen on live television, Uttar Pradesh police came under heavy fire.

