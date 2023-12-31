Year Ender 2023: 23 unseen photos of PM Narendra Modi from this year

The year 2023 has been inspiring for India as the country achieved great feats. Here are some exclusive pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2023, which capture his memorable moments.



India has had an amazing year in 2023 as it accomplished several remarkable things. Here are a few never-before-seen photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2023 that highlight his most significant events.



Image 1: PM Modi can been seen carrying the ‘Sacred Sengol’ into the New Parliament Building. Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by high priests of various adheenams or maths in Tamil Nadu before its instalment in the new building. Image 2: Clad in an olive green G-suit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sortie on the indigenous trainer version of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas during a visit to defence manufacturer HAL in Bengaluru

Image 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the robotics gallery at the Gujarat Council of Science City, where a robot served him tea. PM shared the moment on his official Instagram handle, and in no time it went viral.

Image 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni along the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai.

Meloni clicked a selfie with the Indian prime minister and shared it on her Instagram account. “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi," Meloni captioned her selfie with PM Modi. Image 5: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on the Champs-Élysées on 14 July 2023.

Image 6: PM Modi performed darshan and pooja at Parvati Kund, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. In a post on X the Prime Minister expressed joy on being able to have Darshan of Aadi Kailash. He prayed for the welfare and happy life of all the countrymen. Image 7: PM Modi unveiled the Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka. He also launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme, aimed at uplifting traditional craftsmen and artisans in the country.

Image 8: PM Modi along with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, can been seen trying the Indian Pan. Image 9: In misty rains, PM Modi held a roadshow, where his convoy was accompanied by a platoon of cyclists in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. Modi, who could be seen sitting at the front seat of his car, was surrounded by several men riding bicycles, while a crowd of people hooted and cheered for the prime minister amid light showers.

Image 10: PM Modi can been seen helping lift the walking stick of a BJP Karyakarta in Madhya Pradesh. Image 11: PM Modi can been seen having a quick chat with BJP Cadre in Kolar, Karnataka.

Image 12: PM Modi visited Pakaria Village in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. In Pakaria village, the Prime Minister interacted with tribal leaders, PESA committe members, Lakhpati didis from SHGs and football players. Image 13: PM Modi visited Chennai to inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 5,200 crores. During his visit, he met Thiru S. Manikandan, a specially-abled Bharatiya Janata Party worker, and took a "special selfie" with him.

Image 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The bilateral talks took place a day before the G20 Summit. Image 15: PM Modi was identified as the leader representing ‘Bharat’ at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting.

Image 16: PM Modi can be seen in the company of cows at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Image 17: PM Modi can be seen petting and feeding a dog at Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

Image 18: PM Modi visited the house of the woman in Ayodhya and held a conversation with her family over a cup of tea. The visit was significant as the woman was the 10 croreth beneficiary of the initiative. Image 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh. In this photo, he can be seen interacting with students aboard a Vande Bharat Express train Modi asked them, “What did you like about the trains?”

Image 20: PM Modi seeks blessings of an elderly woman on his arrival at Gunji Village, Pithoragarh Image 21: Modi inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. Under the guidance of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the institute is working to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community.

Image 22: In an emotional moment, PM Modi hugs ISRO Chairman S.Somanath post the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Image 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, lifting the morale in the camp by visiting the dressing room in Ahmedabad after the World Cup 2023 final.