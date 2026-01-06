Why People Think Budget 2026 Could Be Tabled on February 2 Instead of February 1
Union Budget 2026 Date
A question is on everyone's mind for the 2026 budget. Not about taxes, but the date. Feb 1, 2026, is a Sunday. Will the budget be presented then or moved to Feb 2?
Why is the budget date always February 1?
Before 2017, the budget was presented at the end of Feb. To ensure it passed before the new financial year, Arun Jaitley moved the date to Feb 1, which became the standard.
So what's the problem in 2026?
In 2026, Feb 1 is a Sunday, when Parliament is usually off. This sparks talk of a move to Feb 2. However, experts say presenting on a Sunday is not out of the question.
Has the budget ever been presented on a weekend before?
Yes, multiple times.
- 2025: Saturday
- 2016: Sunday
- 2015: Saturday
So, presenting the budget on a weekend is not a new thing for India.
Can Parliament convene on a Sunday?
Yes, it has happened when necessary.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
- For Parliament's 60th anniversary in 2012.
Technically, presenting the budget on Sunday, Feb 1, is possible.
What is the government's stance?
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Cabinet Committee will decide the final date. As of now, there is no official announcement from the government.
What could happen next?
The government will likely balance tradition and practicality. Parliament might be specially called on Sunday, or the budget could be moved to Monday, February 2.
What does this mean for the common person?
Whether it's Feb 1 or Feb 2, the budget's announcements are what matter to people, not the date. All eyes are on the official word: will tradition hold or will 2026 be different?
