Shehzad Poonawalla began his political journey with the Indian National Congress. He came into the spotlight in 2017 after publicly questioning the party’s presidential election process, alleging that it favoured Rahul Gandhi. He later joined the BJP and became a familiar face on television debates, defending the party’s positions and criticising the Opposition. In 2021, he was also given responsibility for the BJP’s Delhi IT and social media department.

Has Shehzad Poonawalla Left The BJP?

Poonawalla has publicly sought to resign from his BJP positions and primary membership. According to reports, he submitted a second resignation letter to BJP president Nitin Nabin on August 17, 2026, citing personal and financial circumstances and his intention to move into the private sector. However, he indicated that he would continue supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s vision. Whether the party has formally accepted his resignation remains unclear based on the available information.