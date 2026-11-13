Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over a horrific road accident near Kaziranga National Park. The collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck claimed over 20 lives, triggering rescue efforts and concerns over road safety.

Assam CM Expresses Grief Over Tragic Accident Near Kaziranga Park

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed profound grief over the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Terming the incident as deeply distressing, the Chief Minister said that the loss of life has shaken everyone and that his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.

Rescue and Response Operations

The Chief Minister, who is currently on a two-day official tour of Biswanath district, is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Golaghat District Commissioner and Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Atul Bora. Atul Bora was present at the accident site and personally oversaw the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Sarma has also directed Education Minister Ranoj Pegu to proceed to the site immediately and extend all possible assistance.

Political Reactions and Concerns

Meanwhile, several political leaders across party lines have expressed deep shock and grief following the head-on collision. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Taranga Gogoi described the event as profoundly distressing for the state, while Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing critique of the state's transport infrastructure, linking recurring highway fatalities to systemic flaws and oversight failures.

Details of the Tragedy

At least 24 people were killed following a severe head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a container truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday. State Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora confirmed that 24 people died in the accident so far, and 11 injured persons were shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.