Congress MLA Bhushan Bara faces rape allegations under the POCSO Act in Ranchi. While the BJP demands his immediate arrest, party leaders call for an impartial probe. Bara denies the claims, citing a political conspiracy against him.

Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Faces Rape Allegations and FIR in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): The rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, triggered political reactions and protests in Ranchi on Friday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding his immediate arrest, while Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders called for an impartial investigation. Bara has denied the allegations, describing them as a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents. An FIR has been registered against Bara under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday.

Political Reactions and Protests

The BJP staged a protest in Ranchi, demanding the MLA's immediate arrest and strict punishment if the charges are proven. Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Sandeep Verma alleged that the case also raised serious concerns over the alleged employment of a minor as a domestic worker. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "This is a very serious matter. When an MLA—someone the public elects to work for them—is accused of such a heinous crime, I think they should be investigated and arrested immediately. More importantly, this clearly exposes the true character of Congress."

Investigation Demands

Meanwhile, Adivasi youth activist Sunny Toppo said he had helped the complainant approach the police and file an FIR after receiving an application from members of a tribal organisation, her supporters and close associates. Further, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha called for an impartial investigation and questioned what he described as different standards being applied to leaders of the ruling party and the opposition. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey also called for an investigation, saying that action would be taken if the allegations were established.

Bara, however, rejected the allegations, calling them a fabricated conspiracy by his political opponents to damage his reputation. He said that he and his wife treated young people associated with them like their own children and denied that the complainant was employed at his residence. According to the written complaint submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi, the minor alleged that she was brought to Ranchi in May 2026 by two women on the pretext of securing her school admission and supporting her education. However, the women allegedly took her to Bara's official residence in Ranchi instead of arranging her schooling and forced her to perform domestic labour. The complainant further alleged that on the afternoon of August 5, when she went upstairs at the residence to serve water to Bara, the legislator forcibly assaulted and raped her.