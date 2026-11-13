The Federation of Muslims in Chennai protested in Triplicane, demanding urgent police action against drug trafficking and gang violence. Residents expressed safety concerns, calling for increased surveillance to curb rising crime in the area.

Chennai Residents Protest Over Rising Drug Menace and Gang Violence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Federation of Muslims Living in Chennai on Friday staged a protest in Triplicane, demanding stronger police surveillance, effective action against drug trafficking and gang violence, and measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across Tamil Nadu.

The protest, attended by representatives of various communities, business associations and political parties, highlighted concerns over a series of incidents of violence, stabbing attacks, alleged drug-related activities and attacks on places of worship in different parts of Chennai.

Addressing the gathering, Jainulabdeen, Coordinator of the Federation of Muslims Living in Chennai, said although the incidents reported over the past six months might be separate, they could not be ignored and called for appropriate police action. He referred to incidents in the Chepauk and Triplicane areas, particularly the violence reported near tea shops on November 9 and an earlier incident involving a mob entering a Charminar Biryani outlet. He also cited the alleged stabbing of a young man named Ajith by a four-member gang in front of his mother around a month ago and another attack on a man named Ajay by a five-member gang in May.

Jainulabdeen said, "Due to drug addiction, continuous incidents and stabbings are happening one after another in the Chennai area, especially in Chepauk and Triplicane. The presence of groups of young men on streets has created fear among women and children, affecting their ability to move around freely". "Seeing gangs of young men, women and children are afraid to go out. Police patrolling should be increased continuously. Police surveillance should be increased," he said.

He also called for a stronger communication mechanism between the Chief Minister and the Home Intelligence Department to ensure regular monitoring of the law and order situation.

Referring to the recent emergency consultation meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Jainulabdeen said that although the arrests made following the meeting were welcome, preventive measures were equally important. "While this is welcome, arrests happen after a crime. To prevent crime, the police system... There should be a communication system linking the Chief Minister and the Home Intelligence Department. This should fix everything and remove the fear in Tamil Nadu, giving people confidence," he said.

Questioning the government's claims that law and order in Tamil Nadu was satisfactory, he said that the need for an emergency consultation meeting itself raised questions about the situation. He added that people had elected the present government with expectations of improved administration and public safety, and not merely to compare its performance with that of previous governments.

On allegations concerning attacks on mosques, including incidents in Koyambedu and Vadapalani, Jainulabdeen said the protest was not being organised as an issue concerning only the Muslim community. "None of us gathered here today are just Muslims. There are Hindus here, our Christian brothers, and business owners. We are all condemning this together, united. Law and order is becoming a problem here," he said. He further demanded strict action against those involved in attacks on places of worship and called upon the Chief Minister to ensure that police officials provided accurate reports about the situation on the ground. "If you don't know where they're selling drugs, our people will tell you. You need to step in there, make arrests, and file cases against them. Please leave some room for people to live peacefully in this country," he said. Jainulabdeen also questioned the manner in which cases were registered against those accused of violent attacks, alleging that appropriate charges were not being invoked and that accused persons were securing bail shortly after their arrest.

Meanwhile, Sadhik Ali, another Coordinator of the Federation of Muslims Living in Chennai, said the protest was aimed at drawing attention to recurring incidents affecting public safety and demanding accountability from the authorities. The protestors raised slogans demanding an end to drug trafficking, gang activities, threats against traders and attacks on places of worship. They also called for increased police patrolling, better protection for women and children, and an environment in which people could go about their daily lives without fear. The organisers warned that if appropriate action was not taken, they would intensify the agitation and mobilise people across Tamil Nadu for a larger protest against the alleged deterioration of law and order. (ANI)