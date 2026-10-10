124 former civil servants defend the Election Commission of India (ECI) against electoral rigging allegations. In an open letter, they cite safeguards like EVMs and VVPATs, and call for credible evidence to support such claims.

Defense of Electoral System's Integrity In their letter to the citizens of India, the former officers said the country’s electoral system had undergone a significant transformation from the era of booth capturing, ballot box stuffing and election-related violence. They highlighted safeguards such as polling agents, sealing of electronic voting machines (EVMs), strong-room security and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) verification.Citing the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the officers claimed that the polls were conducted without any re-polling and recorded the highest voter turnout since 1951. They said the development reflected improvements in election management and institutional safeguards.“A system cannot be honest when you win and rigged when you lose,” the letter stated, noting that the party ruling at the Centre had lost several state elections under the same Election Commission. The officers also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the ruling party failed to secure an outright majority on its own. Justification for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Defending the SIR exercise, the former civil servants described it as a necessary process to maintain accurate electoral rolls by identifying deceased voters, duplicate entries and individuals who had permanently shifted residence.According to the letter, Bihar’s revision exercise identified around 22 lakh deceased electors and seven lakh duplicate entries, while approximately 21.5 lakh new voters were added. The officers argued that inaccurate electoral rolls could create opportunities for impersonation and undermine the integrity of elections.They also maintained that the SIR process included safeguards to address concerns over wrongful exclusion, including the publication of draft electoral rolls, opportunities to file claims and objections, hearings and provisions for appeals. Call for Evidence-Based Debate and Legal Recourse The letter stressed that allegations of electoral manipulation should be supported by verifiable evidence and pursued through established legal channels, including objections to electoral rolls and election petitions before the High Courts.“Questioning is every citizen’s right. Proving is the accuser’s duty,” the officers said, adding that unsubstantiated allegations could weaken public confidence in democratic institutions and the electoral process.The former civil servants urged citizens to check their names on electoral rolls and assist family members, neighbours and migrant workers in verifying their registration. They also acknowledged the role of Booth Level Officers and other election officials in maintaining and updating voter lists.Emphasising the need to protect democratic institutions, the officers said electoral reforms and administrative errors should be examined through due process, while cautioning against sweeping allegations that could undermine trust in the election machinery. The letter called for evidence-based debate on electoral integrity and urged citizens and political parties to respect constitutional institutions while seeking accountability through established legal mechanisms.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As allegations of electoral irregularities continue to spark political debate, 124 former IAS, IFS and allied services officers have issued an open letter defending the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning claims of vote rigging without credible evidence.In their letter to the citizens of India, the former officers said the country’s electoral system had undergone a significant transformation from the era of booth capturing, ballot box stuffing and election-related violence. They highlighted safeguards such as polling agents, sealing of electronic voting machines (EVMs), strong-room security and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) verification.Citing the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the officers claimed that the polls were conducted without any re-polling and recorded the highest voter turnout since 1951. They said the development reflected improvements in election management and institutional safeguards.“A system cannot be honest when you win and rigged when you lose,” the letter stated, noting that the party ruling at the Centre had lost several state elections under the same Election Commission. The officers also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the ruling party failed to secure an outright majority on its own.Defending the SIR exercise, the former civil servants described it as a necessary process to maintain accurate electoral rolls by identifying deceased voters, duplicate entries and individuals who had permanently shifted residence.According to the letter, Bihar’s revision exercise identified around 22 lakh deceased electors and seven lakh duplicate entries, while approximately 21.5 lakh new voters were added. The officers argued that inaccurate electoral rolls could create opportunities for impersonation and undermine the integrity of elections.They also maintained that the SIR process included safeguards to address concerns over wrongful exclusion, including the publication of draft electoral rolls, opportunities to file claims and objections, hearings and provisions for appeals.The letter stressed that allegations of electoral manipulation should be supported by verifiable evidence and pursued through established legal channels, including objections to electoral rolls and election petitions before the High Courts.“Questioning is every citizen’s right. Proving is the accuser’s duty,” the officers said, adding that unsubstantiated allegations could weaken public confidence in democratic institutions and the electoral process.The former civil servants urged citizens to check their names on electoral rolls and assist family members, neighbours and migrant workers in verifying their registration. They also acknowledged the role of Booth Level Officers and other election officials in maintaining and updating voter lists.Emphasising the need to protect democratic institutions, the officers said electoral reforms and administrative errors should be examined through due process, while cautioning against sweeping allegations that could undermine trust in the election machinery. The letter called for evidence-based debate on electoral integrity and urged citizens and political parties to respect constitutional institutions while seeking accountability through established legal mechanisms.(ANI)