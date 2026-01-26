So, on the 26th (today), some spots in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might see light to moderate rain. On the 27th (tomorrow), a few places in the Western Ghats districts and South Tamil Nadu could also get some light to moderate showers. Meanwhile, the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely stay dry.

Moderate rain in some spots

The Chennai weather office also said that from the 28th to the 30th, it'll be dry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Then, from the 31st to February 1st, a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might get some light to moderate rain.