Where Will It Rain in Tamil Nadu? IMD Forecast Till February 1
The Chennai weather office says rain is coming to Tamil Nadu, right in the middle of the crazy heat and fog. Let's check out the full details on which days to expect showers.
Will it rain in Tamil Nadu?
For the last few weeks, Tamil Nadu has been dealing with heavy fog at night and in the early morning, while the daytime sun has been scorching. People have been desperately hoping for rain. Now, the Chennai weather office has announced that widespread rain is expected across Tamil Nadu for the next week.
Chance of rain in South Tamil Nadu
So, on the 26th (today), some spots in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might see light to moderate rain. On the 27th (tomorrow), a few places in the Western Ghats districts and South Tamil Nadu could also get some light to moderate showers. Meanwhile, the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely stay dry.
Moderate rain in some spots
The Chennai weather office also said that from the 28th to the 30th, it'll be dry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Then, from the 31st to February 1st, a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal might get some light to moderate rain.
What about in Chennai?
Chennai will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain today. Max temp 28-29°C, min 22-23°C. No rain tomorrow. Fishermen are warned of strong winds in southern coastal areas.
