The Tehri Garhwal DM declared a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres after the IMD issued an Orange Alert for Uttarakhand. The alert warns of moderate-risk avalanches in several districts and forecasts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

All schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed on Saturday after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange Alert for Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours. The Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate declared a holiday for all government, non-government/private schools (all educational institutions conducting classes from 1 to 12) and all Anganwadi centres.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Avalanche Risk in Four Districts

According to IMD, from 5:30 AM on January 23 to 5:30 PM on January 24, there is a possibility of moderate-risk avalanches in the districts of Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi, particularly in areas including Barkot, Purola, Chinyalisaur, Sonprayag, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Karnaprayag, Tharali, Joshimath, and nearby regions.

IMD Forecasts Widespread Adverse Weather

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorm and Hail Warnings

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning & gusty winds(40-50kmph) very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD added.

Moreover, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph) are very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Fog and Squally Weather Conditions

"Dense Fog very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim," IMD said.

"Squally weather with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over many parts of the north; some parts of westcentral Arabian Sea; along and off north Gujarat and Oman coast, some parts of southwest, southeast & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal," IMD said.