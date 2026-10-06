What To Change Surname In Aadhaar Card After Marriage? Check Fees, Update
UIDAI released a new SOP for Aadhaar name changes on September 18, 2026. You must update your Aadhaar card if you change your surname after marriage or spot a spelling mistake. We break down the complete process and new rules for you
Can you change your surname after marriage?
Women can easily add their husband's name or family surname to their Aadhaar card after marriage. Take Poonam Roy, for example. She can change her name to Poonam Harish Roy after the wedding. You just need to submit valid supporting documents like a marriage certificate to back up the new name.
Visiting the Aadhaar center is mandatory
You cannot change your name online through the regular update portal right now. You must visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. You need to fill out the update form, enter your new name, and submit the documents. The staff will verify your papers and hand over a receipt with an Update Request Number (URN).
You can change your name after divorce too
You can drop your marital surname and update your Aadhaar name again after a divorce. You just need to provide the right legal documents to process this update at the Aadhaar center.
You can fix spelling mistakes easily
You can easily fix spelling errors in your Aadhaar name. The operator might have made a data entry mistake during your enrolment even if you provided the correct documents. You have full permission to correct these typos.
How many times can you change your name?
UIDAI rules allow you to update your Aadhaar name only twice under the normal process. You must apply through a special exception process if you ever need to change your name for a third time.
What is the fee for a name update?
UIDAI charges a flat Rs 75 fee to update demographic details like your name, gender, date of birth, address, mobile number, or email ID. You must ensure your new name matches exactly across all your supporting documents before applying. The whole process goes smoothly if you submit valid proofs.
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