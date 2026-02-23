DMK treasurer TR Baalu held seat-sharing talks with MMK President MH Jawahirullah for the TN Assembly polls. The MMK has sought five seats and will contest under the DMK alliance and its 'Rising Sun' symbol, Jawahirullah confirmed.

DMK Engages in Alliance Negotiations

DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu on Monday held discussions with the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) President MH Jawahirullah over the seat sharing ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. After the meeting, Jawahirullah stated that the MMK has sought five seats from the DMK in the polls. He also emphasised that his party will contest the Tamil Nadu polls under the DMK alliance. Both party leaders held the alliance meeting at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam'.

Speaking to the media, MMK President said, "Today, we had a seat-sharing talk with DMK. We appealed to allot 5 seats to MMK in this election, and this is the first phase of the talk. In the coming assembly elections, we will contest under the DMK alliance. We will campaign for the DMK alliance all over Tamil Nadu... We will have a discussion with CM Stalin, and then we will have a second round of discussion. We will contest in DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the coming election..."

Earlier, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen also met DMK representatives on Sunday for seat-sharing talks ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls here and demanded that five seats be allotted to them to contest the elections under the coalition.

Meanwhile, the DMK's seat-sharing negotiation committe held discussions with alliance partners ahead of the upcoming elections on Sunday. Senior leaders TR Baalu, KN Nehru, EV Velu, Tiruchi Siva, RS Bharathi, and MRK Panneerselvam were present. The committee members had earlier met the Chief Minister at the camp office for consultations before proceeding to the party headquarters.

Naam Tamilar Katchi Finalises Candidates

Also, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday released its full list of 234 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at the 'Maatrathai Virumbum Makkal Maanadu' held at Alampatti Pudur in Tiruchirappalli. The party's Chief Coordinator, Seeman, introduced all the candidates on stage and announced that he will be contesting from the Karaikudi Assembly constituency.

According to the party, the list comprises 117 men and 117 women candidates, ensuring equal representation of men and women in the electoral fray. Party leaders said the move reflects NTK's commitment to gender equality in politics.

AIADMK Releases Poll Promises

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday also announced a set of five election promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Election Background

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to elections this year. In the 2021 polls, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)