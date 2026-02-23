West Bengal STF arrested two individuals, Juhab Sk and Suman Sk, from Murshidabad for their involvement in an OTP trafficking racket. Family members raised concerns about procedural transparency. The probe is ongoing to unearth their network.

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two individuals from Murshidabad in connection with OTP trafficking and illegal activities. The arrests have sparked concerns among family members regarding procedural transparency. Speaking about the arrest, Golam Hossain, uncle of one of the arrested individuals, said, "They arrested Suman from a mosque in Berhampore at around 11:30 pm. The officials did not provide us with any documents. We demanded proper documents and asked them to release my cousin."

STF Investigation Details

On February 10, acting on specific source information, the STF, West Bengal, arrested Juhab Sk of Village Gudhia, P.S. & District Murshidabad, and recovered a mobile phone from his possession. During sustained interrogation and preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Juhab Sk, along with his associate Suman Sk of Gudhia Dargatala, P.S. & District Murshidabad, had been sharing OTPs through WhatsApp in exchange for monetary consideration. These OTPs were subsequently used in illegal activities. A specific case has been registered at STF HQ Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Juhab Sk was taken into police custody for investigation purposes.

Subsequently, on Sunday, the co-accused Suman Sk was arrested. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Bidhan Nagar Court, and remanded to police custody for further investigation. The STF is continuing its probe to unearth the extent of their illegal activities and associates.

Political Backlash

