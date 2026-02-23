Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends his article on the caste system, welcoming the ensuing debate. He highlighted Congress's commitment to social justice by empowering backward caste leaders, contrasting it with the BJP and JD(S).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended his article on the caste system and social justice, asserting that the Congress party has recognized and empowered leaders from backward castes like him, which sets it apart from the BJP and JD(S).

Siddaramaiah Welcomes Debate

In a detailed media statement, Siddaramaiah welcomed the debate triggered by his article written for a newspaper as part of Social Day celebrations. "The article I wrote for a newspaper as part of the celebration of Social Day has been the subject of a multifaceted debate in the political circles of the state. If water remains stagnant and becomes muddy, it becomes clear if it flows. The social system too, if it does not remain rigid and gains mobility, it becomes pro-people. In this regard, I welcome the discussion on my article," Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister emphasized that speaking about social justice and the caste system is not new for him, pointing to his consistent stand over four decades. "Whether in power or not, my stand in favor of social justice is unwavering. I am more clear about our caste system than the politicians who are criticizing me. I am ready for a public dialogue on this," he said.

Congress's Commitment to Social Justice

Highlighting the Congress party's commitment to social justice and inclusivity, Siddaramaiah asserted that in Karnataka, leaders from Vokkaliga, Lingayat, backward and Dalit communities have all risen to top positions through the Congress, unlike the BJP and JD(S). "The Congress is a party for social justice. The party has shown this ideological commitment not only through words but also through deeds. In Karnataka, Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and backward people have become Chief Ministers from the Congress party," he said.

Highlighting his own journey, Siddaramaiah noted that the Congress party recognized him, a leader from a backward caste, and gave him the opportunity to become Chief Minister for the second time. "The Congress party has also recognized me, who belongs to a backward caste, and given me the opportunity to become the Chief Minister for the second time. For this, I am grateful to the party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Drawing a clear distinction between the Congress and its rivals, the Chief Minister questioned whether the BJP or JD(S) have demonstrated similar commitment to social justice and empowerment of backward and Dalit communities. "I can confidently say that if someone from the Dalit community becomes the Chief Minister of the state one day, it will be only possible from the Congress party. Is the JDS or BJP in the state in a position to even express such a wish?" he asked.

Rebuttal to HD Kumaraswamy

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's criticism that he had "brought caste for the chair," Siddaramaiah dismissed the accusation and accused the JD(S) leadership of using caste merely as a vote bank while practicing familyism. "I am not surprised to read the response expressed by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the leader of the secular Janata Dal, to my article. I took his accusation that 'Siddaramaiah has brought caste for the chair' as a joke. Kumaraswamy and his revered father H.D. Deve Gowda are definitely not casteists, they are anti-caste. More importantly, they are familyists. Their caste is just a vote bank for them," he said.

Concluding his statement, Siddaramaiah turned the tables on his critics, urging them to examine their own parties' track records on social justice and representation. "This is the difference between the Congress party and the BJP and JDS. Therefore, I hope that those who are accusing me of caste politics should introspect," he concluded. (ANI)