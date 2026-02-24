A female doctor from Nagaland was stalked, racially abused, and assaulted near AIIMS Gorakhpur. The North East Federation of Resident Doctors flagged the incident online, prompting police action. An FIR has been filed for tracking the accused.

A disturbing case of harassment and racial abuse has been reported in Gorakhpur, where a female doctor from Nagaland was allegedly stalked and assaulted by three men. The incident occurred on February 22 around 8 pm as the third-year obstetrics and gynecology resident at AIIMS Gorakhpur was returning from a mall.

According to reports, the accused followed her for nearly 1.5 km, hurling obscene remarks and racial slurs. One of them allegedly removed his shirt to intimidate her. Near Gate No. 2 of AIIMS, close to the Army camp, one of the men allegedly touched her inappropriately. The doctor raised an alarm, forcing the trio to flee.

Shaken by the ordeal, the doctor reported the matter to the North East Federation of All-India Resident Doctors (NAFORD). The federation later posted on social media platform X, tagging the Chief Minister’s Office. Their statement read: “A third-year resident in obstetrics and gynecology at AIIMS Gorakhpur was subjected to serious racial harassment and sexual assault. On Feb 22, three men stalked her, hurled abuses and one even removed his shirt to intimidate her before physically assaulting her near Gate No. 2.”

Police response and investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh confirmed that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections at the AIIMS police station. CCTV footage has helped identify a motorcycle linked to the accused. Four police teams have been deployed to track them down, and authorities have assured strict action once the culprits are apprehended.

The case has sparked outrage among medical professionals, with calls for stronger protection for resident doctors, particularly those from the North East who often face racial discrimination.

The incident shows ongoing concerns about safety and racial prejudice faced by professionals from the North East in different parts of India. The federation’s decision to escalate the matter publicly reflects growing frustration over repeated instances of harassment.

Authorities have promised swift action, but the case has already drawn attention to the need for systemic measures to ensure safety for medical staff working in high-pressure environments.