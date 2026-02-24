Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the arrest of IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, calling PM Modi a 'coward' who has destroyed the country. Rahul Gandhi also slammed the arrest, calling it proof of 'dictatorial tendencies'.

Kharge Condemns Arrest, Slams PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while talking to the media, said, "I condemn such an arrest. The youth today are desperate for jobs, and the environment in the country has deteriorated so much that people are very angry with PM Modi. I wanted PM Modi to do something good for the country, but he has destroyed the country. He has bowed down to President Trump."

The Congress President further said, "He accepted all his conditions with folded hands, which has embarrassed the entire country. These people are targeting the Congress party and working to instil fear in it. Congress is not afraid, and Congress is not cowardly."

"PM Modi himself is a coward. He fears coming to Parliament and defending himself and his policies. That's why they're trying to intimidate us. They're trying to intimidate our youth leaders," Mallikarjun Kharge added.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Arrest 'Dictatorial'

Earlier, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) following the arrest of its National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, calling the Youth Congress members "fearless" and praising their peaceful protest.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Peaceful protest is our historical legacy. It is in our blood and is the democratic right of every Indian. I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the 'COMPROMISED PM'."

He criticised the recently concluded framework of the India-US interim trade agreement, saying it compromises the interests of farmers, the textile industry, and the country's data security.

The senior Congress leader further slammed the centre following the arrest of Chib and other Youth Congress workers, calling the move a "proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice".

"The Trade Deal with America has compromised the interests of the country. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to America. The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC comrades for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice," his post added.

The Congress leader further reiterated the party's support for the Youth Congress members, stating, "The Congress Party and I stand firmly with our Babbar Sher comrades. Holding a mirror to the truth to power is not a crime, it is patriotism. Do not fear -- truth and the Constitution are with us."

Details of the Arrest

Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested in connection with a Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi Police said.

His arrest comes days after the Indian Youth Congress on Friday raised its voice at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, and protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has "compromised the nation's identity", a party release said. (ANI)