Actor Vijay's TVK party has named him the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party passed resolutions to form alliances, oust the DMK government, and authorized Vijay to make all final decisions on poll strategy.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday passed a resolution declaring its party chief, Vijay, as the Chief Ministerial candidate and inviting parties willing to support his leadership to join an alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The party resolved to remove the DMK government, which it accused of corruption, and to build a new and prosperous Tamil Nadu. The resolution declared that the party would accept its leader Vijay as the Chief Ministerial candidate and welcome all those willing to support his leadership into the alliance. It also granted Vijay full authority to make all final decisions regarding alliance formation.

TVK Sets Up Committees for Election Strategy

In four resolutions passed at a meeting of the TVK's State Administrators and District Secretaries, the party announced a Special Committee for Election Alliance Negotiations. The resolution stated that the party's leader, Vijay, would decide all responsibilities and tasks assigned to this committee.

The party also resolved to rescue Tamil Nadu from what it described as a period of darkness and to safeguard the welfare of the people. The party resolved to establish a Special Committee to Draft Election Promises for this purpose. Vijay will also determine the duties and functions of this committee. To counter false propaganda and accusations from opponents, the party resolved to launch a strong, effective campaign to expose misinformation and defeat its adversaries. These resolutions were unanimously passed during the meeting.

Vijay's Entry Makes 2026 Polls a Triangular Contest

After expelled AIADMK leader and nine-time MLA KA Sengottaiyan joined TVK along with his supporters last month, the party is now seeking an alliance to counter the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-BJP-led Opposition alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay, making his electoral debut, has made the 2026 elections a triangular contest.

Vijay Attacks DMK Government

Earlier on Tuesday, Vijay slammed the DMK government over the statehood demand, alleging that the party's only job is to "cheat people." Addressing a large public rally in Uppalam Expo Ground in Puducherry, Vijay said, "Don't believe in DMK. Their job is just to cheat you. I urge the people of Puducherry not to reject us as some do in Tamil Nadu."

Reiterating his party's solidarity with the people of Puducherry, he asserted that for his movement, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are inseparable despite being classified differently by the Union government.