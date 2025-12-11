Attending the PRD Foundation Day in Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a new training institute for PRD personnel and that treatment periods for on-duty hospitalisation will now be considered 'on duty' with pay.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the ceremonial parade organised on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Provincial Guard (PRD) at the Directorate of Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard premises located in Nanurkheda, Dehradun. On this occasion, CM Dhami also distributed financial assistance to the dependents of deceased PRD volunteers and handed over scholarship cheques to the children of PRD personnel. During the event, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of a dedicated training institute for PRD personnel.

CM Dhami Announces New Welfare Measures

He also announced that if a PRD jawan is hospitalised on duty, the treatment period will now be considered "on duty," and they will be provided with an honorarium for up to six months. A sports ground will also be developed in Gram Asthal, Raipur.

CM Praises PRD's Contribution

Extending his greetings on PRD Foundation Day, the Chief Minister said that PRD personnel play a leading role in ensuring security and public service in the state with patience, dedication, and unwavering willpower. He added that PRD jawans contribute significantly to traffic management, security arrangements, clerical duties, departmental responsibilities, and disaster response, working diligently even in challenging situations. Their support during the Char Dham Yatra ensured a safe and smooth pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees with sensitivity, discipline, and alertness.

Government Initiatives and Financial Support for PRD

Increased Allowances and Scholarships

The Chief Minister said the state government has taken several important decisions to support PRD personnel. At the time of the state's formation, PRD jawans received only Rs 65 per day as an allowance, which has now been increased tenfold to Rs 650 per day. Scholarships are being provided to the children of PRD personnel. The government has also given more than Rs 70 lakh in assistance to the families of deceased and injured PRD jawans.

Enhanced Compensation and Aid

He further said that PRD personnel retiring after 10 years of service are now being provided a lump-sum service benefit of Rs 18 lakh. In case of death during duty in communal disturbances, the assistance amount has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. For death during highly sensitive duty, the assistance has been raised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. In cases of death during normal duty, the compensation has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Chief Minister added that the new guidelines include special provisions for the last rites of volunteers who lose their lives during communal disturbances or highly sensitive duty. Additionally, PRD personnel can now receive assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for damages caused by natural disasters, subject to the recommendation of the relevant officer.

Employment Scheme for Dependents

In 2023, to honour the dedication and service of PRD jawans, the government started registering the dependents of deceased and disabled PRD personnel as PRD jawans. Since then, 190 dependents have been registered, of whom 133 have already been employed. He stated that this month, 149 registered dependents will undergo departmental semi-military training to enhance their skills and perform their duties in the PRD service more efficiently and effectively.

PRD Jawans at the Forefront: Rekha Arya

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya said that PRD personnel serve the state in every situation. From elections and festivals to disasters and routine duties, PRD jawans remain at the forefront. She added that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made several historic decisions in the interest of PRD personnel. Since 2022, the Foundation Day has been celebrated on a grand scale. Today, more than 7,500 PRD jawans are serving. (ANI)