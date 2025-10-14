- Home
The weather office has announced that the monsoon has withdrawn from all of Bengal. However, despite the monsoon's departure, there's a chance of scattered rain in a few districts, including South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and Darjeeling.
West Bengal Weather Update
Finally, the monsoon has withdrawn from South and North Bengal. The weather office just announced this. On Monday, the southwest monsoon, i.e., the monsoon, departed from all of Bengal. Despite the monsoon's departure, the possibility of rain continues, the weather office reported.
West Bengal Weather Update
According to the Alipore bulletin, Bengal's weather will now be mostly dry. Winter might set in firmly. In places like Kolkata and Howrah, the mercury will stay between 24 and 25 degrees for now. Today, the city's maximum temperature will be 32 degrees and the minimum will be 24 degrees Celsius.
West Bengal Weather Update
As the monsoon departs, there's a chance of rain in a few districts. It might rain in South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, Jhargram, and West Medinipur. There's no chance of heavy rain, but there could be scattered showers.
West Bengal Weather Update
Similarly, there's a chance of rain in North Bengal today. It might rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. Along with this, there will be a wintery feel. Malda, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar districts will remain dry.
West Bengal Weather Update
Similarly, tomorrow there's a chance of light to moderate rain in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. Besides this, it might also rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri.