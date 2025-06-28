West Bengal Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected at these places; seas to be rough
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in coastal and western districts of South Bengal until June 30th. A cyclonic circulation is present in the Bay of Bengal, and the monsoon is active in Madhya Pradesh
| Published : Jun 28 2025, 04:15 PM
2 Min read
112
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in coastal and western districts of South Bengal today.
212
Image Credit : Gemini
This rain will continue until June 30. The sky has been overcast since this morning, with no sunshine.
312
Image Credit : Social media
Today's temperature in Kolkata will be a minimum of 27°C and a maximum of 31°C.
412
Image Credit : social media
Moderate to heavy rain is expected today. Rain is likely in several districts of South and North Bengal.
512
Image Credit : Meta Ai
A strong monsoon is currently active in the state. According to meteorologist Dr. Divya Surendran, a cyclonic circulation has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and is moving towards Madhya Pradesh via Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.
612
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Along with this, a trough line is extending from the Arabian Sea to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Another cyclonic circulation is active over East Madhya Pradesh, causing heavy rainfall.
712
Image Credit : social media
A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a low-pressure area and move north-northwestwards.
812
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Rain is likely in Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and East Medinipur.
912
Image Credit : Social Media
Heavy rain is expected in several districts, along with gusty winds of 40-45 kmph.
1012
Image Credit : pixal
Safety precautions: Stay away from open areas during thunderstorms. Avoid traveling in waterlogged areas. Keep weather alerts on your mobile.
1112
Image Credit : social media
Monsoon fury returns to Madhya Pradesh. Rainfall continues across the state due to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
1212
Image Credit : social media
Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in some districts. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds for the next three days. An orange alert has been issued for some districts, especially on June 30.
