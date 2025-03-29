West Bengal Weather, March 29: These districts are set to experience heatwave; Check forecast here

Read Full Gallery

The temperature is gradually rising in the southern districts, likely reaching close to 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a forecast of thunderstorms and rain has been issued for the northern districts of West Bengal

West Bengal Weather: The temperature is gradually increasing. A wildfire situation is developing in the western districts. Heatwave conditions may prevail.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department report, the temperature will rise further in Kolkata and the southern districts.

The temperature in the districts will rise further in the next few days. The temperature will reach 40 degrees in several districts.

According to sources, there is no possibility of rain in any of the southern districts. The sky will be clear from the morning. The heat will increase as the day progresses.

The night temperature will increase with the day. The weather will remain dry. Today the maximum temperature of the city is 38 degrees Celsius. And the minimum will be 29 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, there is a possibility of rain today. The districts of North Bengal may get wet today. There is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning today. Rain may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. A thunderstorm warning has been issued.

Meanwhile, the mercury has reached close to 40 in the southern districts. The heat will increase further. According to reports, the heat may increase by another 5 to 6 degrees next week.

