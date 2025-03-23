Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office issues storm alert for THESE 7 districts; Check here

Read Full Gallery

The sky is gloomy since this morning, suggesting imminent rain. Will it actually rain today? Do you have plans to go out on this holiday? If so, find out about today's weather (Weather Today)

Kolkata Weather Update today After much anticipation, Bengal has faced widespread calamity since Saturday. Thunderstorms are occurring in several districts of North and South Bengal. Accompanied by gusty winds.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall, the temperature in Bengal has dropped significantly. Due to which the general public has got some relief from the sultry heat. Meanwhile, today, Sunday, the sky is cloudy since morning.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast widespread calamity in the districts of South Bengal on Sunday holiday.

A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts.

Besides, there will be rain in Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Jhargram districts.

Heavy rainfall will continue in all the districts of North Bengal and a warning has been issued in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar North and South Dinajpur and Malda districts.

A large amount of water vapor is entering the coast of Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. Along with the influence of the axis. As a result, a favorable situation for storms and rains has been created across the state. ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Scorching temperatures above 40°C expected on Sunday; caution advised

Latest Videos