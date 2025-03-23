user
user

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office issues storm alert for THESE 7 districts; Check here

The sky is gloomy since this morning, suggesting imminent rain. Will it actually rain today? Do you have plans to go out on this holiday? If so, find out about today's weather (Weather Today)

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

Kolkata Weather Update today

After much anticipation, Bengal has faced widespread calamity since Saturday. Thunderstorms are occurring in several districts of North and South Bengal. Accompanied by gusty winds.

article_image2

Meanwhile, due to continuous rainfall, the temperature in Bengal has dropped significantly. Due to which the general public has got some relief from the sultry heat. Meanwhile, today, Sunday, the sky is cloudy since morning.


article_image3

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast widespread calamity in the districts of South Bengal on Sunday holiday.

article_image4

A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts.

article_image5

Besides, there will be rain in Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purulia and Jhargram districts.

article_image6

Heavy rainfall will continue in all the districts of North Bengal and a warning has been issued in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar North and South Dinajpur and Malda districts.

article_image7

A large amount of water vapor is entering the coast of Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. Along with the influence of the axis. As a result, a favorable situation for storms and rains has been created across the state.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 23: Scorching temperatures above 40°C expected on Sunday; caution advised

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad on march 23 2025 anr

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo anr

Rajasthan records first successful Ostrich breeding at Ramniwas Bagh Zoo

'Irreparably harmed my reputation, completely baseless': Delhi HC Judge rejects claims of cash link shk

'Irreparably harmed my reputation, completely baseless': Delhi HC Judge rejects claims of cash link

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7038 cases, arrest 7307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown anr

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7,038 cases, arrest 7,307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown

CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

Recent Stories

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young RBA

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young

Is Allu Arjun India highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee film? Read details RBA

Is Allu Arjun India’s highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee's film? Read detail

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad on march 23 2025 anr

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

China over India? Why FPIs are moving out, but market experts remain bullish on India AJR

China over India? Why FPIs are moving out, but market experts remain bullish on India

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Which team has won more matches in IPL? Check key stats here ATG

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Which team has won more matches in IPL? Check key stats here

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon