Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said the government has taken action against IndiGo for not adhering to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), which caused recent flight disruptions. DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to the airline's CEO.

In the wake of recent IndiGo flight disruptions, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that they are closely monitoring the situation and have taken immediate action against the airline for not adhering to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Mohol assured that the government is taking the matter very seriously and that action will be taken after the investigation committee's report is submitted.

Govt Takes Action Over FDTL Non-Compliance

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Mohol said, "Pilots' Association had demanded that the duty hours should be reduced from 10 hours to 8 hours and for this, reforms be made to FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations). The Delhi High Court also gave its approval. After that, we alerted all airline companies in the country that we have to implement FDTL as per the High Court guidelines in two phases - from 1st July 2025 and from 1st November 2025. All airline companies worked on this but IndiGo did not take it as seriously as it should have."

DGCA Issues Show-Cause Notice

He further explained the reason behind the recent chaos and said that "DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo" CEO, and a response has been sought within 24 hours. "The reason behind the situation that formed 4 days back, the chaos was that IndiGo and its management did not take this seriously. Through DGCA, we took immediate action. We appointed a 4-member investigation committee, a 24/7 control room was set up, and we kept FDTL regulations in abeyance until February 2026. DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO, and a response has been sought within 24 hours," the MoS said.

Concerns Over Airfare Hikes Addressed

Mohol also addressed concerns regarding airfare hikes by other airlines, adding that the "government is taking this matter very seriously and "action would undoubtedly be taken". "Regarding the rise in airfare of other airline companies, we have informed these companies regarding a chart to decide the same. We have also told IndiGo to refund the money of passengers without any cancellation and their luggage be returned within 24 hours. The government is taking this matter very seriously. Action will certainly be taken after the investigation committee's report comes. There is a slight improvement in the situation. We are working on it together to ensure normal operation of flight movements in the country."

He later emphasised that it is closely monitoring airline operations to ensure passenger safety and uninterrupted air travel while maintaining compliance with court-mandated FDTL guidelines.

IndiGo Sets Up Crisis Management Group

Meanwhile, the airline Spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday that IndiGo's Board of Directors has set up a high-level Crisis Management Group (CMG) to address the large-scale cancellations and delays that have disrupted flight operations and inconvenienced passengers across the country over the past week. (ANI)