The CAQM has lifted GRAP Stage III restrictions in Delhi due to improved air quality. However, actions under Stage I and II will be intensified to ensure pollution levels do not rise again. Banned construction sites need separate clearance to resume.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, after Delhi's air quality showed improvement over the last three days, the release said. While CAQM has directed authorities to intensify actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again.

Stage I & II Actions to be Intensified

"Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the "Severe/ Severe+ Category". All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 & II of the modified GRAP," the release said.

Directive for Closed Construction Sites

Meanwhile, the order states that construction sites that were shut down earlier for violations cannot resume work without a separate clearance from the Commission. "Construction & Demolition project sites, etc., which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliance of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines, etc., under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission," the release said.

Appeal to Citizens

The Commission also urged citizens to follow the GRAP Citizen Charter, avoid polluting activities and help prevent air quality from slipping back into the severe category.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Today, a layer of haze engulfed the national capital in morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI around the India Gate was recorded at 358, while AQI near the Ghazipur area stood at 363. AQI around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) stood at 348.

Visuals near the South Extension showed a layer of toxic smog blanketing the area. AQI around the area was recorded at 348 at 7 am. Bawana recorded the AQI level of 377 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 296, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).