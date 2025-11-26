Constitution Day was observed at the Haryana Legislative Assembly, where Speaker Harvindra Kalyan and CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar. The Speaker announced a special session on the Constitution for next year.

Constitution Day was observed with reverence and solemnity at the Haryana Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Speaker Harvindra Kalyan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, along with ministers and MLAs, offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar installed in the Assembly premises and reaffirmed their commitment to the Constitution.

Greeting the people of the state on Constitution Day, Speaker Harvindra Kalyan said that the vision and tireless efforts of Dr BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly gifted the nation a strong and progressive Constitution. He said the Constitution forms the foundation of India's national life, and it is through this guiding framework that the country has successfully overcome diverse challenges since Independence.

Special Session and Parliament Visit Planned

He announced that next year, the Haryana Legislative Assembly will convene a special session on Constitution Day to hold an in-depth discussion on this significant subject. He also informed that a plan has been prepared to take MLAs to the Parliament House to witness the Winter Session, which will be conducted in the coming days.

Commitment to 'One Nation, One Legislature'

The Speaker added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving steadfastly towards the resolve of becoming a developed nation. The Haryana Legislative Assembly is committed to strengthening legislative institutions in line with the Prime Minister's vision of "One Nation, One Legislature." He also acknowledged the continued cooperation of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this direction.

He said that in recent years, several Assembly initiatives have enhanced public awareness of legislative processes. (ANI)