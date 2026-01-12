West Bengal Weather: Is it Snowing In Purulia? Scientists Explain Truth; Read On
West Bengal Weather LATEST Update: Due to the whims of the weather, ice is now visible in Purulia. For the last two to three days, a white layer has been seen on paddy fields, roads, and haystacks in Purulia. Scientists say it's not snowfall
Purulia in discussion
Due to the weather's whims, ice is now seen in Purulia. For the last two to three days, a white layer is visible on paddy fields, roads, and haystacks. But why? While tourists and locals are excited, scientists have explained it.
Purulia's temperature
According to the Alipore Met Office, Purulia's minimum temperature should be around 9°C. The forecast predicts dry weather, though some areas had light to moderate fog in the morning. Tomorrow, Purulia's temperature could be 8°C.
Reason for seeing ice in Purulia
Scientists say what's in Purulia is ground frost, not snow. A white layer of ice is on fields, haystacks, and roads. This happened in 2019 too. It occurs above 0°C but below 5°C.
Purulia rivals the hills
This season, the event returned on Wednesday. The district hit a record low of 4°C, nearly matching Darjeeling. While Purulia was at 4°C, Darjeeling was at 3°C. On Sunday, Purulia was 5°C.
What is ground frost?
When ground temp drops below freezing, water vapor freezes directly on surfaces like grass, creating fine ice crystals. This isn't snowfall, but frozen dew seen in Purulia.
