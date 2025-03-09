West Bengal Weather forecast, March 9: State to witness rising temperature? Check met office forecast
West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 9, 2025: State to witness rising temperature. Next week to witness scorching heat in THESE places. Check HERE
West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 9, 2025: Temperature is predicted to rise today and in the coming week. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees whereas minimum temperature too would rise to 21 degrees in Kolkata
Sunday will witness clear conditions. Today's temperature would range from 22 to 32 degrees and would feel like 23 to 34 degrees. There is no chance of precipitation in and around Kolkata.
SUNRISE: 5:51 A.M
SUNSET: 5:43 P.M
FIRST LIGHT: 5.28 AM in Kolkata
LAST LIGHT: 6:06 PM in Kolkata
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Forecast on March 6, 2025: Temperature to see sharp rise in March? Check HERE
Asansol Weather: Clear condition is expected throughout the day. Today's temperature would range from 19 to 32 degrees and it feels like 18 to 35 degrees.
Darjeeling Weather: The mountain state of West Bengal would remain cloudy today throughout the day with 10 percent chances of precipitation. Today's temperature range is from 7 to 13 degrees.
ALSO READ: West Bengal Weather forecast, March 7: State to witness slight chill; braces for scorching heat post Holi