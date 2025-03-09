West Bengal Weather forecast, March 9: State to witness rising temperature? Check met office forecast

Read Full Article

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 9, 2025: State to witness rising temperature. Next week to witness scorching heat in THESE places. Check HERE

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 9, 2025: Temperature is predicted to rise today and in the coming week. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees whereas minimum temperature too would rise to 21 degrees in Kolkata

Sunday will witness clear conditions. Today's temperature would range from 22 to 32 degrees and would feel like 23 to 34 degrees. There is no chance of precipitation in and around Kolkata.

SUNRISE: 5:51 A.M

SUNSET: 5:43 P.M

FIRST LIGHT: 5.28 AM in Kolkata

LAST LIGHT: 6:06 PM in Kolkata



ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Forecast on March 6, 2025: Temperature to see sharp rise in March? Check HERE