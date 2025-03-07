West Bengal Weather forecast, March 7: State to witness slight chill; braces for scorching heat post Holi

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 7, 2025: State to experience slight dip in temperature, to brace for scorching heat? Check HERE

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 7, 2025: West Bengal is experiencing soaring temperatures. The maximum temperature will dip slightly in the city tomorrow compared to the last few days. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 29 degrees where as minimum temperature will remain at 17 degrees.

Friday's low will be between 17 degree between 5 A.M and 6 A.M. The highest temperature of 31 degress will be between 2 PM and 3 PM. The real feel temperature range will be between 16 degrees to 32 degrees. It will feel warmer than the actual temperature. There's no chance of rainfall throughout the day in and near the capital of the state.

Sunrise: 5:53 AM

Sunset: 5:43 PM

Asansol Weather: Lowest temperature would be around 16 degress and highest temperature to hover around 30 degrees. The humidity is expected to be around 42 percent and no rain is expected.

Darjeeling Weather: The mountain state of West Bengal would remain cloudy tomorrow throughout the day with 15 percent chances of precipitation. Friday's low will be between 7 degrees and the high of 14 degrees will be between 12 PM to 1 PM. 

 

